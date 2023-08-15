Estrada went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Rays.

Estrada accounted for the Giants' only run-producing plays of the night, driving in Joc Pederson on a base hit in the fifth inning before doubling home Michael Conforto in the eighth. The 27-year-old has now strung together three straight multi-hit games after having gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in the preceding three contests.