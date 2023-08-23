Estrada went 3-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

The 27-year-old infielder notched two singles and a double against Phillies' starter Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Estrada has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games played, going 15-for-37 with four doubles and a homer during the hot stretch.