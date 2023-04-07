Estrada (calf) went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 16-6 win over the White Sox.

Estrada was out of action for a couple of days after fouling a ball off his left calf Monday. He returned with a strong game, though he didn't have any of the Giants' five home runs in Thursday's slugfest. The infielder has been fantastic to start the season, batting .409 (9-for-22) with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases through 23 plate appearances. While his bat will eventually cool off, he's pretty close to a lock to be in the lineup most days.