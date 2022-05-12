Estrada went 2-for-5 with two runs and stolen base in the win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

Estrada ripped a pair of singles in this one, coming around to score both times while also adding a stolen base. The swipe was his fifth of the season and second in the last three games. Estrada has now notched multiple hits in three of his last six games, raising his batting average from .228 to .252 in the process. With Tommy La Stella (Achilles) expected to return soon, the 26-year-old will likely operate in some form of a timeshare with him at second base.