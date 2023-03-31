Estrada went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Yankees.
The Giants' offense was rather lackluster, but Estrada was a bright spot as the only San Francisco batter to get aboard multiple times. The 27-year-old hit .282 with eight RBI and two steals over 14 spring games. He was in the No. 6 spot in the order Thursday, and he should see regular time at second base with the occasional move to shortstop when Brandon Crawford needs a rest. Estrada posted 21 steals on 27 attempts while slashing .260/.322/.400 over 140 contests a year ago.