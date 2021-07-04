La Stella (hamstring/thumb) could begin a rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
La Stella has been sidelined since early May due to a hamstring strain, but he suffered a small thumb fracture during a rehab assignment in late June and is in the midst of a two-week shutdown. However, the infielder could resume his rehab stint in mid-July and could be on track to return shortly after the All-Star break as long as he doesn't face any more setbacks.