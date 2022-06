La Stella isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

La Stella has only five plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, and he'll take a seat Tuesday since southpaw Kris Bubic is on the mound for the Royals. Evan Longoria (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter while Wilmer Flores starts at the hot corner.