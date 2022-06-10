La Stella isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Although right-hander Walker Buehler is on the mound for the Dodgers on Friday, La Stella will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Wilmer Flores will serve as the designated hitter while Darin Ruf takes over at first base.
More News
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Takes seat against left-hander•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Sits against lefty•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Resting Tuesday•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Not in Wednesday's lineup•