Mercedes will start in left field and bat third in Sunday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Mercedes will pick up his fifth start in nine games since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento a week ago. He'll likely see regular work versus left-handed pitching, but Mercedes' opportunities to play against right-handers should dwindle once Brandon Belt (knee) is cleared to rejoin the lineup and when Tommy La Stella (illness) is activated from the COVID-19-related injured list.