Smith allowed one hit and one run while striking out one over 1.1 innings, picking up a blown save in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Arizona.

Smith was unable to close the door in the bottom of the ninth inning, when Lourdes Gurriel took him deep and setup the Diamondbacks' walk-off win an inning later. Smith has performed well as a fill-in closer, so this one hiccup shouldn't diminish his value. He entered the contest with a 0.82 ERA, an 11:2 K:BB while converting all four save opportunities over the previous 11 innings.