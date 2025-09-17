Smith (7-5) blew the save but picked up the win Tuesday, striking out two and giving up a solo home run in the ninth inning of a 7-5 extra-inning victory over the Tigers.

Called in to protect a 3-2 lead, Smith instead served up a game-tying homer to Kerry Carpenter, only for the Cleveland offense to erupt for four runs in the top of the 10th. It's the right-hander's first blown save since Aug. 22, ending a streak of eight straight successful conversions, and since taking over the closer role in late July he's posted a 3.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and eye-popping 33:2 K:BB in 24 innings while securing 12 of 16 save chances.