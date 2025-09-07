Smith earned the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rays, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Smith was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth and retired the heart of the Rays' order on 14 pitches. Since stepping into the Guardians' closer role July 28, the 26-year-old has converted seven of 10 save chances with a 4.00 ERA across 19 outings, though he's held opponents scoreless in 14 of them. On the year, he's compiled 19 holds and 10 saves along with a 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 85:19 K:BB over 62.2 innings.