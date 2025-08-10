Smith captured the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Smith was brought out for the ninth to protect the Guardians' two-run lead. He made his save look effortless, tossing just 10 pitches (eight strikes) before finishing things out by getting Lenyn Sosa to strike out swinging. Smith has logged two saves over his last three outings and has a 2.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 73:18 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season.