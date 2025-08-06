Guardians' Cade Smith: Notches fourth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mets. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.
The right-hander fired 14 of 17 pitches for strikes and leaned on his defense to get the job done. It's Smith's first save since Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary leave, with his other three coming back in late April, but he remains the favorite to handle closing duties for Cleveland for the rest of the season with Clase's future uncertain. Over his last 12 appearances, Smith has posted a 1.98 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings.
