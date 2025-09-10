Smith secured his 12th save of the season with a scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out two in a 2-0 win over the Royals.

Smith was summoned after Joey Cantillo began the inning by allowing a leadoff base hit. A Bobby Witt single put runners on the corners with one out before Smith fired back with consecutive strikeouts to end the game. He's converted his last five saves and now has multiple strikeouts in each of his last three appearances. Smith's had another productive campaign, posting a 3.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 90:19 K:BB in 64.2 innings.