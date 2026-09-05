Smith (4-1) collected the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Cleveland closer kept the score tied at 6-6 in the top of the final frame, and Smith got rewarded when Brayan Rocchio launched a walk-off solo shot in the bottom half of the inning. Smith hasn't been needed much lately, making only two appearances since Aug. 25, and that rest could pay off down the stretch as the Guardians try to catch the White Sox for the AL Central crown. Since the beginning of August, Smith has delivered a 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 12 innings while converting five of six save chances.