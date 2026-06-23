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Guardians' Cade Smith: Takes L in non-save situation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith (2-1) was the losing pitcher Monday, surrendering two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings in a 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

The three-game series between the AL Central's leaders kicked off Monday in exciting fashion. Smith entered to start the eighth inning with the Guardians trailing 4-3 and got through his first inning without issue. After Cleveland scored twice in the top half of the ninth, Smith was in position for a win while pitching in a save-like situation -- ahead by a run in the ninth inning. The White Sox rallied for a pair of runs and the walk-off win. This was Smith's first hiccup of any kind since April 14 when he blew a save.

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