Guardians' Cade Smith: Up to 24 saves

Smith earned the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Brewers, working around a pair of walks while striking out two across 1.1 scoreless innings.

After entering the game with two outs in the eighth inning, Smith issued a walk to load the bases before striking out Christian Yelich. He'd then turn in a scoreless ninth, earning his league-leading 24th save. Smith has now converted 21 straight save chances, allowing just four earned runs over 25 innings in that span. His ERA is down to 2.38 with a 1.06 WHIP and 51:8 K:BB across 34 innings this season.