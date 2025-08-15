Smith recorded the final out Thursday to earn the save in a 9-4 win over the Marlins.

After Nic Enright loaded the bases in the ninth inning, Smith came on to record the final out and lock down his sixth save of the season. The 26-year-old Smith has been impressive since taking over the closing job in Cleveland. He's held opponents scoreless in his last eight appearances (nine innings) to lower his ERA to 2.67 with a 1.09 WHIP and 74 strikeouts across 54 innings this season.