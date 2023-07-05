Clase allowed a run on one hit and struck out one in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Clase was dominant for much of the first three months of the campaign, but he's now given up seven runs (six earned) over 2.1 innings across his last three appearances. Ozzie Albies tagged him for a solo home run in the ninth inning Tuesday, though Cleveland ultimately won in the 10th. Clase now has a 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 40.2 innings, and he's 24-for-31 in save chances this season. He had just nine blown saves combined over the previous two years, but he's taken a step back in 2023.