Clase pitched a clean 10th inning with no strikeouts to pick up his 12th save of the year in a 4-3, extra-inning win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Clase was brought in to close out the game in the 10th inning, after the Guardians went ahead on a Jose Ramirez RBI double. Clase continues to motor along as the Guardians' closer and has now converted his last five save opportunities dating back to May 14. He boasts a 10.3 K/9 rate and sports a 1.90 xFIP to back up his excellent 1.78 ERA.