Clase saved Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners, tossing a perfect ninth inning. He failed to record a strikeout.
Clase was brought in to pitch the ninth inning of a one-run game and made quick work of the top of Seattle's lineup by sealing the deal with six pitches, all of them going for strikes. The save puts the 24-year-old ahead of Kenley Jansen, Josh Hader and Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead as he's converted 24 consecutive chances dating back to May 14. Clase has posted a 0.87 ERA across 10.1 August innings to improve his ERA and WHIP to 1.17 and 0.65 respectively.