Clase (1-4) blew a save and took the loss against the Mets on Friday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while recording two outs (one strikeout).

Clase was tasked with closing out a 9-7 game in the 10th inning and proceeded to hand the Mets a win by allowing three straight hits with two outs. He's given up seven runs (five earned) over his last 3.2 frames, spiking his ERA from 1.86 to 3.52 in the process. After blowing four of his 46 save chances last season, Clase has already blown five of his 20 opportunities in 2023.