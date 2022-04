Clase saved Friday's 9-8 win against the Athletics, allowing one hit while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Despite the clean line, the outing was far from easy for Clase as he surrendered a leadoff double to Kevan Smith and recorded the final two outs with Smith on third base. The hard-throwing 24-year-old has an uncharacteristically high 5.68 ERA through 6.1 innings this season, but a career 1.81 mark and 3.44 SIERA this season suggest better outings are ahead.