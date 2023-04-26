Clase picked up the save during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed one hit and didn't record a strikeout.

Clase entered with a three-run lead in the ninth and retired the first two batters on groundouts before Alan Trejo pushed a base hit through the infield. The hard-throwing right-hander induced a flyball from Brenton Doyle to end the game, giving Clase eight saves in nine chances. The closer hasn't allowed an earned run in eight consecutive appearances, but he's also failed to record a strikeout in five straight games. Regardless, Clase remains one of the elite relief pitchers in the game, so his strikeout numbers should rise as the season progresses.