Clase allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

After a blown save Saturday in Seattle, another shaky outing isn't encouraging. Clase was able to navigate danger after loading the bases with one out in the ninth inning, getting a shallow flyout from Dominic Smith before striking out Casey Schmitt. Clase has allowed multiple baserunners in five of his seven appearances in June, so he's lucky to have given up just two runs over 6.2 innings. He's at a 3.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB with 15 saves in 18 chances over 30.2 innings this season.