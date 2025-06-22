Clase picked up the save in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Athletics, allowing two hits and one walk in a scoreless inning. He struck out one.

The Cleveland closer was shaky in this 31-pitch appearance to collect a save for the second consecutive day. Clase loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before securing the win by inducing a Lawrence Butler groundout to wrap the contest. After pitching to an uncharacteristic 6.75 ERA through April 30, Clase has been back to his old self since then with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 20.1 frames while going 13-for-14 in save chances.