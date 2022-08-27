Clase (2-3) allowed an unearned run on one hit without recording an out, taking the loss in extra innings versus the Mariners on Friday.

Clase gave up the game-winning hit to Mitch Haniger on the third pitch of the 11th inning. This ended Clase's 7.1-inning scoreless streak, though he hasn't given up an earned run in that span since this misstep came with the initial runner scoring. The right-hander still has a 1.20 ERA with a 0.66 WHIP and 57:6 K:BB through 52.2 innings while racking up 29 saves this year as the unquestioned closer for Cleveland.