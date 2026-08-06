Guardians' Foster Griffin: Struggles again in team debut

Griffin (12-4) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out six.

Making his Guardians debut, Griffin didn't leave an encouraging first impression with his new club. The left-hander has now coughed up 11 runs in his past two starts (9.1 innings), which is quite the disappointment after he gave up 10 runs altogether in his previous nine outings to that stretch. Griffin will be aiming to get back on track his next time out in Detroit, where he'll bring what remains an impressive 3.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 122:32 K:BB over 133.1 innings for Washington and Cleveland.