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Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Allows five runs in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cantillo (8-6) picked up the loss after going 3.2 innings against Tampa Bay on Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four.

Cantillo made his shortest start of the season since he went just two innings May 26 against Washington. The 26-year-old was jumped on early by Tampa Bay, allowing a two-run homer in the second inning to Ryan Vilade, and the Rays didn't look back from there. On the season, Cantillo has posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 116:53 K:BB in 109.2 innings. The left-hander is slated to make his next start Wednesday against the Reds.

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