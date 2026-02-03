Cantillo will compete for a spot in the rotation this spring, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo spent the second half of the 2025 season in the Guardians' rotation but apparently will have to win a spot this spring. The left-hander had a 2.96 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 72:28 K:BB ratio over 13 starts (67.0 innings). He and prospect Parker Messick are the frontrunners for the back end of the rotation. If Cantillo loses out, he could break camp with a bullpen role. In 21 appearances as a reliever in 2025, the 26-year-old posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.38 WHIP while limiting batters to a .229 batting average.