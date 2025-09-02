Cantillo has joined the Guardians in Boston and is expected to start Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's Logan Allen's turn in the rotation, but it's not clear whether his start is being pushed back or he's being moved to the bullpen. Cantillo posted a 6.52 ERA and 12:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings in his two starts with Triple-A Columbus after being demoted last month. He's collected a 3.93 ERA and 80:36 K:BB over 66.1 frames covering eight starts and 21 relief appearances in the majors this season.