Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Fans nine in eighth win

Cantillo (8-4) earned the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings.

Cantillo threw 57 of his 85 pitches for strikes, generating an outstanding 20 whiffs on 40 swings and recorded multiple strikeouts in four of his five innings. He navigated trouble early, loading the bases in the second inning before striking out a pair to escape the jam. The right-hander allowed his lone run in the third but stranded two more runners to stop the bleeding. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break in excellent form, posting a 1.59 ERA over his last six starts, including three outings with nine strikeouts.