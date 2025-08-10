Cantillo (3-2) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings.

His three punchouts were his lowest since joining the Guardians rotation, but it was a strong outing from Cantillo, with his lone blemish coming in the second inning on a Michael Taylor solo homer. It was the second game in a row in which Cantillo pitched into the sixth inning, and in his seven games as a starter he has a 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB across 33 innings. He's slated to make his next start against Atlanta at home next weekend.