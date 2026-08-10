Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Rain-shortened start Sunday

Cantillo took a no-decision against the White Sox on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in one inning. He struck out three.

Sunday's game was delayed for over two hours in the second inning due to inclement weather, and the Guardians chose not to send Cantillo back to the hill upon resumption. The southpaw experienced a laborious first frame, throwing 31 pitches, but he at least managed to record three punchouts before his day ended. Cantillo, who has a 3.91 ERA, a troublesome 1.48 WHIP and 132:56 K:BB over 119.2 innings, should be well-rested for his next scheduled outing against the Padres.