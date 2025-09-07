Cantillo is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Royals at Progressive Field.

After opening a stretch of 17 games in 17 days Aug. 29, the Guardians have moved to a six-man rotation that now features Cantillo, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus this past Wednesday. Taking the hill for the big club for the first time since Aug. 15, Cantillo shined in Wednesday's start against the Red Sox, earning a win while striking out seven and allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks. Over 30 appearances (nine starts) on the season for Cleveland, the lefty owns a 4-3 record, 3.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 87:38 K:BB in 72.1 innings.