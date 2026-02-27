Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Rocky spring continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cantillo allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Mariners.
Cantillo, competing for a spot in the Guardians' rotation, had a second consecutive rough Cactus League outing. He worked his pitch count to 47 (29 strikes) but for the second straight start, the left-hander was pulled early in the first inning so that he could return for the second. Three first-inning doubles results in two runs, then a second-inning fielding error, compounded by a walk and a single, led to two unearned runs. Cantillo has allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 2.2 spring innings.
