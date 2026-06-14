Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Tosses five innings in win

Cantillo (5-3) earned the win Saturday against the Tigers after tossing five innings of one-run ball. He gave up six hits while striking out four.

Cantillo allowed the Tigers' lone run of the game following an RBI single from Dillon Dingler in the first inning, but he settled down afterwards and ultimately earned the win. One of the most positive aspects for Cantillo in this outing is the fact that he didn't issue a single walk for the first time this season, and he also snapped a run of three straight outings giving up four or more earned runs. Cantillo, who owns a 4.38 ERA across 72 innings this season, is set to make his next start on the road against the Astros.