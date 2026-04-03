Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters in 5.1 innings.

Cantillo's second start went better than his first. After making it only to the fourth inning in his season debut, he worked into the sixth inning Friday and limited a Cubs offense that averaged five runs per game entering play to just one. The 26-year-old has now pitched exactly nine innings on the season and sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 11 strikeouts and five walks. His next start is scheduled to come against the Royals on Wednesday.