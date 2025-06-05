Ortiz (3-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Yankees, allowing three hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

While it's the first win since April 18 for Ortiz, the right-hander has been pitching well lately, posting a 2.27 ERA over his last five starts (27.2 innings). His ERA is down to 4.02 on the year with a 1.40 WHIP and 71:33 K:BB across 12 starts (65 innings). A matchup with Cincinnati likely waits for Ortiz in his next turn through the rotation.