The Guardians announced Thursday that Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.

Major League Baseball hasn't released any specifics regarding the nature of the investigation, though Tim Stebbins of MLB.com relays that Ortiz will be on "non-disciplinary paid leave" through the All-Star break, according to a statement from the league. Ortiz had been scheduled to start Thursday's against the Cubs, but left-hander Joey Cantillo will instead be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start the series finale in Chicago. After being acquired from the Pirates over the winter, Ortiz has been an adequate mid-rotation arm for Cleveland this season, posting a 4-9 record, 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 96:42 K:BB over 88.2 innings.