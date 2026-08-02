Guardians' Parker Messick: Chased early in no-decision

Messick did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-8 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Messick didn't allow a run until the fifth inning, but he mostly labored and departed at 91 pitches without completing the frame. Remarkably, it marked the first time in 22 turns that the southpaw was unable to complete five innings, though he still extended his streak of starts yielding exactly one earned run to five straight. He'll take a 2.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 128:37 K:BB across 129.2 frames this season into a road matchup with the White Sox next weekend.