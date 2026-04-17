Guardians' Parker Messick: Comes close to no-hitter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Messick (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in eight-plus innings. He struck out nine.
Messick perhaps pitched better than his final line indicates. The left-hander carried a no-hit bid all the way up until the ninth inning, but a single by Leody Taveras broke it up to lead off the frame. Messick was magnificent nonetheless -- he racked up 18 whiffs en route to matching a career high in punchouts during the longest outing of his career. Wednesday's appearance added to his brilliant start to the season, which has seen Messick produce a 1.05 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 25.2 frames ahead of his next scheduled matchup with Houston.
More News
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Silences Atlanta for second win•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Six Ks in five strong innings•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Scheduled for second game Sunday•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Hands Dodgers first loss•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Wins rotation spot•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Stung by homers•