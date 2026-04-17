Messick (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in eight-plus innings. He struck out nine.

Messick perhaps pitched better than his final line indicates. The left-hander carried a no-hit bid all the way up until the ninth inning, but a single by Leody Taveras broke it up to lead off the frame. Messick was magnificent nonetheless -- he racked up 18 whiffs en route to matching a career high in punchouts during the longest outing of his career. Wednesday's appearance added to his brilliant start to the season, which has seen Messick produce a 1.05 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 25.2 frames ahead of his next scheduled matchup with Houston.