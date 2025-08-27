Messick (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Rays, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Making his second career MLB start, Messick baffled Tampa Bay over 98 pitches (66 total strikes) and generated an eye-popping 36 called or swinging strikes. The 24-year-old southpaw has produced back-to-back quality starts to begin his career, giving up just one run with a 12:1 K:BB in 13.2 innings, and while John Means (elbow) is closing in on his Cleveland debut, it's hard to imagine Messick being removed from the rotation given his performance so far. His next start is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Boston.