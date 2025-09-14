Messick (3-0) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

Messick got off to a slow start by allowing three hits and a run in the first inning, but the 24-year-old southpaw kept the White Sox off the board over the next five frames. He has logged four quality starts in five outings since making his major-league debut Aug. 20 and sports a 1.84 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 29.1 innings this season. Messick is in line to make his next start against the Twins on the road next weekend.