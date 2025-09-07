Messick (2-0) earned the win Sunday over the Rays, allowing one run on eight hits across six innings. He struck out four.

Messick allowed at least one hit in every inning, though he was able to navigate through traffic, holding Tampa to a lone run on a Carson Williams solo homer. Overall, it was an encouraging bounce-back outing from Messick, after he gave up three runs on nine hits in just 3.2 innings in his last time out against the Red Sox. The rookie left-hander sports a 1.93 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through his first four major-league starts (23.1 innings). Messick's currently lined up to face the White Sox at home in his next outing.