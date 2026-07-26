Guardians' Parker Messick: Stuck with hard-luck loss

Messick (8-6) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing a run on six hits and no walks over 7.2 innings. He struck out six.

Messick was excellent Sunday, holding the Rays to a lone run on a Cedric Mullins squeeze bunt, though this proved enough to stick the left-hander with the loss as the Guardians were stymied by Drew Rasmussen in an eventual 1-0 defeat. Messick has held opponents to a lone earned run in each of his last four starts, lowering his ERA to 2.59 with a 1.04 WHIP and 122:36 K:BB across 21 outings (125.1 innings) this season. He's currently slated to face the Diamondbacks at home his next time out.