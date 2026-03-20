Messick allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against Kansas City.

The positives are that Messick ran his pitch count to 87 (57 strikes), didn't walk a batter and pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this spring. Unfortunately, the left-hander was touched for three solo home runs in his fourth Cactus League appearance (third start). The left-hander entered the game with a 1.93 ERA and a strong case to be named the fifth starter. At this point, Messick and fellow lefty Logan Allen are competing for the final rotation spot. A roster projection posted Friday by Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal has Allen winning the job and Messick headed to Triple-A Columbus. While another roster projection posted Friday by Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer indicate it's still undecided. Each pitcher has minor league options remaining.