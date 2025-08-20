The Guardians selected Messick's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Messick will make his major-league debut Wednesday with a start on the road against the Diamondbacks. The left-hander has put up a 3.47 ERA and 119:42 K:BB over 98.2 innings covering 20 starts with Columbus this season. Messick gets by on pitchability rather than raw stuff, but the 24-year-old should get an opportunity to stick in the major-league rotation for the remainder of the season if he pitches well Wednesday.