Guardians' Parker Messick: Tagged with loss vs. Texas

Messick (6-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on five hits, including two home runs, and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Messick was tagged with the loss just for the second time this season -- and first since May 3 -- but still posted a decent line while ending just one out shy of what would've been a quality start. Messick also extended his streak of games with three or fewer earned runs allowed to six, posting a 2.41 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 9.1 K/9 across 33.2 frames. Messick will aim to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.