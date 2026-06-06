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Guardians' Parker Messick: Tagged with loss vs. Texas

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Messick (6-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on five hits, including two home runs, and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Messick was tagged with the loss just for the second time this season -- and first since May 3 -- but still posted a decent line while ending just one out shy of what would've been a quality start. Messick also extended his streak of games with three or fewer earned runs allowed to six, posting a 2.41 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 9.1 K/9 across 33.2 frames. Messick will aim to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.

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